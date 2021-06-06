Rescue crews search for missing swimmer on Potomac River near Fletcher's Boathouse

The search is happening near Fletcher's Boathouse, not far from the Potomac Palisades Parkway.

WASHINGTON — Rescue crews are on the Potomac River after a person went missing while trying to swim across the body of water Sunday afternoon from the Virginia side into Washington D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS in a statement on Twitter.

No further updates have been provided by DC Fire and EMS.

