Rescue crews search for missing swimmer on Potomac River near Fletcher's Boathouse

The search is happening near Fletcher's Boathouse, not far from the Potomac Palisades Parkway.
WASHINGTON — Rescue crews are on the Potomac River after a person went missing while trying to swim across the body of water Sunday afternoon from the Virginia side into Washington D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS in a statement on Twitter. 

The search is happening near Fletcher's Boathouse, not far from the Potomac Palisades Parkway. 

No further updates have been provided by DC Fire and EMS.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this situation as more information is shared with our newsroom.

