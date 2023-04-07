'See something, say something' | DC Police urge residents to be on alert during holiday celebrations

Police have increased patrols at National Mall and in neighborhoods.

WASHINGTON — As you continue your holiday celebrations, safety is top of mind. DC Police will have increased patrols on the National Mall and in the neighborhoods as the city deals with a surge in violent crime.

Assistant Chief of Police of MPD Homeland Security Pamela Smith and Acting Chief for the day has a message for residents: “If they see something, say something. There is a lot going on, but we know residents know what’s happening in their communities.”

According to the latest MPD data, violent crime is up 29% with robberies seeing the largest spike up 1,585 from 1,068 this time last year.

After losing her fourth student to gun violence this school year, Mashea Ashton the CEO of Digital Pioneers Academy told WUSA9 last week that she’s encouraging parents to keep kids engaged in summer programs during the day and at night, keep them home.

“Right now, it’s just not safe and until we do something about it, keep your kids inside,” said Ashton.

We asked Chief Smith about Ashton’s warning to parents. The chief said keeping our young people safe is a top priority this summer.

“We should be able to come together with different strategic initiatives to keep our young people safe but those same parents who are asking us to be gentle and kind we are asking they work with us so we can have an enjoyable and safe summer for our youth," Smith said.