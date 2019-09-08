BALTIMORE — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Baltimore that left a police sergeant wounded.

Baltimore police say the officer was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center after being shot Thursday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. Police did not immediately release any other details.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a tweet asking people to keep the officer in their prayers as he fights for his life.

Hogan added that thoughts and prayers alone are not enough, and that state and local leaders must join together to get violent shooters off the streets.

A woman who claimed to witness the shooting told local media outlets that the officer was in plain clothes and that it appeared he was targeted in a robbery attempt.

In May, a Baltimore police officer was shot and another man was injured in Baltimore County.

Police responded to area of Linwood Ave. on May 2 after a 9-1-1 call for a person with a gun inside the home. During the encounter, one officer was shot in the upper body, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

According to police, officers found a deceased adult male inside the home. The man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Both incidents surrounding the dead man and the injured officer are under investigation.

This is an ongoing information. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

