WOODBRIDGE, Va., - The Prince William County Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman from Woodbridge.

Police say 25-year-old Jolene Abdulai was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday at her home on Hollow Wind Way.

Jolene Abdulai is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5'7" tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

