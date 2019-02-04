MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A police officer was in critical but stable condition Tuesday night after having a medical emergency during a theft investigation at Westfield Wheaton Mall.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the 4th District responded to the call of a theft in progress. One of the responding officers had a medical emergency and collapsed, while other officers on the scene immediately began administering first-aid to the downed officer.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services took the officer to the Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, where he remained Tuesday night.

Officials thanked the officers at the scene, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, and the community for helping and their support following the incident.

No word on what led to the medical emergency or the nature of the emergency.