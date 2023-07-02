Police: Man in custody after shooting mother of his child in Fairfax County

Officers found a woman who had been shot and suffering from trauma to the upper body on Blankenship Street in Mount Vernon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who shot and critically wounded the mother of his child was taken into custody from a different state, authorities said.

Fairfax County police officers were first made aware of the incident after receiving a phone call from someone who said they heard screaming and gunshots.

Officers responded on Blankenship Street off of Colony Court in Mount Vernon, Virginia just after 9 a.m., officials said. There, they found a woman suffering from trauma to the upper body.

Police say the woman remains in critical care, according to Lieutenant James Curry of the Fairfax County County Police Department Public Affairs Bureau.

Officers established a suspect and a possible vehicle he was seen fleeing in, James said in a press conference on Facebook.

A lookout of the man and his vehicle was shared among regional partners. A Fairfax County police K-9 officer spotted the man with his vehicle entering Maryland. The officer began to follow the man and his vehicle.

Curry said Fairfax County Police communicated with Prince George's County Police to find the location of the man.

Prince George's County officers located and apprehended the man. The suspect's car was recovered and Fairfax County officers are working to obtain a search warrant. The firearm has not been recovered.

In their Tuesday afternoon update, Curry stated Fairfax County police officers returned to Prince George's County to continue their investigation.

Fairfax County Police also stated the incident is believed to be domestic-related.

The relationship between the man and woman was not disclosed. No identities were immediately released.