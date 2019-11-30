PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County police are looking for a missing and endangered 19-year-old man.

Quinton Moore was last seen in the 8300 block of Sudley Road in Prince William County around 1 a.m. Saturday, police said.

He made "concerning statements" during a phone conversation, and then turned off his phone, police said.

Moore is described as a black 19 year old. He's 6-foot-1, weighs 231 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Police don't know what he might be wearing.

His residence is unknown, and police said Moore is missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance, "which qualifies him as endangered."

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moore to call (703) 792-6500.

