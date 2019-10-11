WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a teen missing from Northeast.

Jelani Ortiz, 16, was last seen in the 5000 block of Ames Street Northeast on Thursday.

RELATED: Police locate 17-year-old boy with Autism

Police described Ortiz as an Hispanic female who's 5-foot-1 and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black and purple shirt, black pants, a black jacket and black and white sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ortiz to call (202) 727-9099.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 37-year-old man from Northwest

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.