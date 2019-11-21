WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 18-year-old woman and 11-month-old baby who haven't been seen in five days, police said.

Talisha Coles, 18, and Promise Coles, 11 months, were last seen in the 3100 block of Stanton Road, Southeast Nov. 16. There were reported missing Wednesday.

Police described Talisha as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 5-foot-7, weighs 240 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Promise is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She has black hair and and brown eyes.

Police don't know what either may be wearing.

Police are asking anyone with information on Talisha or Promise to call (202) 727-9099.

