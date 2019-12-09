ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Officials have confirmed a police-involved shooting in Laurel, Maryland.

According to police, the shooting occurred in Route 197 and Shiloh Court.

There are no injuries reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

In August, a police sergeant in Baltimore was shot and wounded.

Baltimore police said the officer was taken to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center after being shot in northeast Baltimore. Officials later said the officer was in the ICU.

A woman who claimed to witness the shooting told local media outlets that the officer was in plain clothes and that it appeared he was targeted in a robbery attempt.

Additionally, in May, a Baltimore police officer was shot and another man was injured in Baltimore County.

Police responded to area of Linwood Ave. on May 2 after a 9-1-1 call for a person with a gun inside the home. During the encounter, one officer was shot in the upper body, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

According to police, officers found a deceased adult male inside the home. The man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Both incidents surrounding the dead man and the injured officer are under investigation.

