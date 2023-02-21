x
Police investigate deadly crash in Arlington

Mayra Cruz-Arriaza, 20, was killed in the crash.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left a 20-year-old woman dead in Arlington County early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from Arlington County, officers were called to the 2500 block of South Arlington Mill Drive in Shirlington just after 1:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a single-vehicle crash and the driver unresponsive in the car. The driver, identified as Mayra Cruz-Arriaza was taken to an area hospital for help where she later died from her injuries. 

Investigators believe Cruz-Arriaza was driving westbound on Arlington Mill Drive when her car left the roadway, entered the median and hit a pedestrian crosswalk poll and two trees. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact  Detective S. Lafley at slafley@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4052. Tips may be left anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)

