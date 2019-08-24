FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Friday.

Police said they went to the 4900 block of Alliance Drive in Fairfax around 2:00 p.m. after a groundskeeper found "the wreckage and the body of an obviously deceased man nearby."

Detectives believe the operator was riding a motorcycle from Lee Highway to northbound Fairfax County Parkway when it ran off the right shoulder of the ramp, and "came to rest in a wooded area adjacent to a runoff pond."

Detectives haven't found any indication that any other vehicles were involved. They also haven't determined if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The victim of the deadly crash is identified as 39-year-old Simon Chang, of Ashburn. But according to police, Chang was reported missing prior to his death on Friday.

According to Loudoun County police, Chang was last in contact with a friend on Aug. 9, and was reported missing by a family member on Aug. 16. Police said there was concern for his well-being after he didn't show up to work in Fairfax County.

At that time, he was believed to have left his home on Fellowship Square and was believed to be possibly riding his blue 2012 Ducati motorcycle with Virginia tags 929483.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crash to call their Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

