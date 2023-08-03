Police identify woman, teen killed in triple shooting in Southeast DC

There is no suspect information or description available at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old has died just days after a shooting in Southeast D.C.

Editor's Note: The video above was published on the night of the deadly shooting.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Bruce Place just before 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men who had been shot. DC Fire and EMS took one of the men to an area hospital for help, while the second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man killed was later identified as 23-year-old Dana Faulkner.

Shortly after the shooting, officers received word of an unconscious person near the intersection of Wheeler Road and Mississippi Avenue in Southeast. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy had been shot. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died two days later.

Police have identified the teen as Abdul Fuller, of Southeast, DC.

Homicide detectives say the boy was injured in the same shooting on Bruce Place.

There is no suspect information or description available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

MPD currently offers a reward up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.