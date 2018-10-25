LAUREL, Md. (WUSA) -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Laurel as 19-year-old Hassan Lucky.

Prince George's County police say they responded to the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road to find Lucky unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 24.

Officials say Lucky was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives do not believe this was a random crime and are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

© 2018 WUSA