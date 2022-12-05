Police: Driver arrested after woman is killed while dealing with flat tire

The driver was arrested after officers observed that he appeared to be under the influence.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police arrested a driver after a woman was hit and killed while dealing with a flat tire Thursday.

According to a release from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the collision happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 10 southbound between I-695 and Ordnance Road.

Investigators say a woman, identified as 47-year-old Tramellia Nicole Wright, driving a gray Hyundai Elantra when she pulled over onto the right shoulder to deal with a flat tire. A second person, driving a Dodge van, pulled over to help the woman as well.

Police say Wright was standing on the should of the roadway when a silver Ford Crown Victoria driven by 42-year-old Kevin James Pickett crossed lines and drove directly onto the right should, hitting Wright and her vehicle. Officers say the Hyundai was hit with such force that the car was pushed forward into the Dodge van as well.

First responders arrived but Wright died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Dodge van was injured but refused help at the scene.

Pickett was arrested after officers observed that the driver appeared to be under the influence. He has been charged with:

Manslaughter by Auto

Criminal Negligent Manslaughter

Homicide by MV impaired by drugs

Homicide by MV impaired by CDS

Driving while impaired by drugs

Driving while impaired by CDS

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating.