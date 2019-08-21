WASHINGTON — The 60-year-old co-owner of D.C.'s 9:30 Club has been charged with solicitation of prostitution of a licensed massage therapist, Montgomery County police said.

The suspect has been identified as Seth Hurwitz of Bethesda, Md.

According to police, based on Hurwitz's statements, they're concerned that there are additional victims

Police said that on Aug. 16, the victim -- a licensed massage and physical therapist -- came forward to report the solicitation to police.

Officials said that detectives learned that on Aug. 15 at around 12:30 p.m., Hurwitz called the massage business and spoke to the victim to make an appointment for a massage at 3 p.m. that day.

Police said that during the massage session, "Hurwitz made sexual comments and inappropriate sexual motions."

"He implied to the victim that her tip would be greater if she performed sexual acts," police said.

The victim also told police that Hurwitz had left a roll of cash on the floor "in plain view in the massage room."

"Twice during the interaction, Hurwitz asked the victim if she would consider coming to his home and providing a massage," police said. "The victim declined."

Police said the victim ended the massage early because of Hurwitz's "increasing inappropriate sexual behavior."

Police said that later that same day, Hurwitz texted the victim's business phone. Additionally, he texted and called her the next day -- Aug. 16 -- asking if she would come to his house.

"In a text conversation and a phone call between the victim and Hurwitz, during which Vice and Intelligence Unit detectives were present with the victim, Hurwitz agreed to pay cash in exchange for the victim performing sexual favors," police said.

Police also said that In a follow-up text conversation, Hurwitz said he'd come to the business on Aug. 21.

Detectives arrested Hurwitz Wednesday as he arrived at the massage business.

Police said he was transported to the Central Processing Unit and was charged with solicitation for prostitution. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Police ask anyone who believes they're a victim to call detectives at (240) 773-5958.

The police department didn't release the name of the massage business so that the victim’s identity remains confidential.

