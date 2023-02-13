Police arrest driver following deadly crash in Prince William Co.

87-year-old Paul Leon Reece has been charged with failure to stop or yield before entering a highway.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A driver is facing charges in connection to a deadly crash in Prince William County Monday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash was reported just before 6:15 a.m. in the area of Sudley Road and Stepney Drive in Gainesville.

When officers with the Crash Investigation Unit arrived, they learned the driver of a 2019 Cadillac XT4, later identified as 87-year-old Paul Leon Reece, turning left from Stepney Drive onto Sudley Road when a 1998 Toyota Corolla as it was traveling west on Sudley Road entered his path.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, later identified as 31-year-old Williams Ely Mongue Rodriguez, tried to avoid the collision and sideswiped a Cadillac. The impact caused Mongue Rodriguez's car to rotate before behind hit by a third car.

Mongue Rodriguez was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The unidentified driver of the third car was also injured and is expected to survive. Reece and his passenger, an unidentified 85-year-old woman, were not injured in the crash.

Reece has been charged with failure to stop or yield before entering a highway.

