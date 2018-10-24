CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. -- A pipe bomb was discovered at the Capitol Heights Congressional mail sorting facility Wednesday, one of several attempts to mail explosive devices to members of Congress, former President Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Police say the pipe bomb was in a package addressed to the offices of Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-California).

It was stopped at a facility during a routine screening to prevent this kind of item from hurting anyone.

READ MORE | Possible explosive addressed to President Obama's home in DC

Multiple suspicious packages were sent to prominent Democrats in DC and New York, as well as CNN's offices in the Time Warner Building in New York City.

Though law enforcement officials have not apprehended any suspects yet, the Secret Service, federal authorities and the New York Police Department all confirmed that these packages were potentially explosive devices. Authorities were treating the incidences as if they were related, but that has not yet been confirmed.

RELATED | What we know: Possible explosives sent to Obamas, Clintons, CNN and other members of Congress

Multiple packages containing possible explosive devices, similar to the one pictured below, have been located in NY & DC.



If you see any suspicious activity similar to these incidents, please do not hesitate to call 911. #DCPolice #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/Op3PJDxJm7 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 24, 2018

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. WE'LL UPDATE THIS STORY WITH MORE SOON.

© 2018 WUSA