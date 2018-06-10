WASHINGTON -- A new iPhone feature is getting a lot of buzz for what it promises to do during traffic stops.

An iPhone app called "shortcuts" allows users to perform certain actions more quickly on their phones. One user on Reddit programmed an action on Shortcuts that allows a person to record their interactions with officers simply by telling Siri that they have been pulled over.

The Shortcuts program will automatically send a text message to an emergency contact before ultimately flipping on the front camera of the iPhone to record a video.

In DC and Virginia, using the program would appear to be legal because jurisdictions are "one-party consent".

Basically, if you are talking to a person and decide to record them, without them knowing, you are not considered to be breaking the law.

However, in Maryland, it is different.

Maryland is a two-party consent state. So, both people in the conversation need to know about whether any sound is being recorded.

However, Maryland Attorney Bob Baum said, in most cases, recording video without the other party knowing is okay in Maryland.

"The prohibition in Maryland about video recording only applies to camera surveillance in private property," he said. "In other words, you can't put a camera in your own residence or anyone else's residence and surreptitiously record them."

