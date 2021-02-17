'Youth Hockey is not a community health risk' | street sign says

Signs along River road encourage people to help save youth sports.

If you had driven down the stretch of River road between Burdette and Goldsboro over the past month, you would have seen these signs scattered across with an interesting message.

“In this house we believe

Ice is cold

Squirts are bigger than mites

Hockey sticks are bent

Pucks are made of rubber

Tripping is a penalty

Youth Hockey is not a community health risk”

The message appeared to be a call to let youth athletes get back to playing sports. At the bottom of some of the signs was a link to a website that encourages visitors to save youth sports.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has had a catastrophic effect on youth sports. Our kids need us now more than ever."

The call for a return to sports in the D.C. metro area is one that has been ongoing during the pandemic. Parents, coaches and even athletes have been asking city leaders to let them play.

"Sports will help all the kids psychologically affected by this pandemic heal. Imagine what a world without youth sports would look like?"

The site gives suggestions of how people can help with their cause including signing a petition, writing to their governing body and even contacting California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia are at various stages of allowing youth sports to resume. D.C. high school sports has been suspended since December due to the public health emergency. In some parts of Virginia, most sports are already back in practice and in Montgomery County, Maryland, the fall sports season is slated to start on Feb. 27th.

Please see the update below regarding the fall season. The deadline for registering for fall sports is February 22nd. Resources for securing physicals are available on our website. We look forward to welcoming our student-athletes back on campus!#WeRAISE https://t.co/S2hGuWPSgm — MCPS Athletics (@MCPSAthletics) February 12, 2021

The site also lists things they feel should be added to the new stimulus bill, including a “Save Our Sports” fund that provides a $100 billion in grants to independent programs that will give them the upfront capital they need to reopen.