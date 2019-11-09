WASHINGTON —

The Pentagon’s 9/11 Memorial will be closing for several months due to lighting repairs and construction. The Department of Defense issued a release stating the closures will last until construction is completed late May 2020.

The closures will begin in two phases -- the first starts Monday when the memorial bench area will close. The Memorial Gateway entrance will close on Nov. 16 for the second phase of construction.

Officials said water has been seeping into the lighting fixtures in the pool underneath the memorial benches. The repairs will also replace the entire electrical system including all bench lighting.

The Pentagon Chapel, and the 9/11 memorial inside the chapel, will not be impacted by the repairs.

“We are aware of the impact that this closure will have on family members and visitors to the Pentagon Memorial,” the DoD release said. “Every effort has been made to develop a construction plan that will enable the work to be completed in a quick and efficient manner, reducing site closure time.”

The department said they hope the new lighting system will make the memorial more beautiful and enhance the visitor experience.

The memorial was dedicated 11 years ago on Sept. 11, 2008. For more information on the closure visit defense.gov.

