Man killed after being hit by car in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Southeast D.C. on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
A call came in around 8:10 p.m. about someone being hit by a car in the 2700 block of MLK Jr. Avenue.
The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.
Police said the vehicle who hit the man stayed at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
No other information was immediately available. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.
WATCH NEXT: Man crossing through construction zone hit by driver, killed; neighbors criticize DC Water
Angry neighbors are demanding the city do much more to ensure pedestrian safety after a 66-year-old man was hit and killed walking through a construction site on Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.
Neighbors had been tweeting and reaching out to DC Water, warning the agency that there was no safe way to negotiate the sidewalk under the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro Station, just hours before James Timothy Tarrants was killed. DC Water has been working on the Northeast Boundary tunnel for months, closing the sidewalk on the north side of Rhode Island Avenue.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.