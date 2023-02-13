Man killed after being hit by car in Southeast DC

A call came in around 8:10 p.m. about someone being hit by a car in the 2700 block of MLK Jr. Avenue.

WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Southeast D.C. on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

A call came in around 8:10 p.m. about someone being hit by a car in the 2700 block of MLK Jr. Avenue.

The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

Police said the vehicle who hit the man stayed at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

