WASHINGTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV on U Street, D.C. police said.

Around 3:10 a.m. Friday, the pedestrian was in the roadway in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. Police said a dark colored SUV traveling east hit the pedestrian, then fled the scene. Emergency officials responded and took the victim to a hospital. Police said the victim later died.

Police haven't released the victim's identity. They're waiting for the next of kin notification.

This incident is currently under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call police at (202) 727-9099.

Additionally, police said around 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, a 2004 Toyota traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard, just south of Montgomery Road, struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The victim, 72-year-old Jackie Brown, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, 49-year-old Anthony Hammond, stayed on-scene. He wasn't injured.

Anyone with information related to this crash should contact Howard County police at 410-313-2200.

And Prince George's County police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Upper Marlboro Nov. 14. Investigators determined the striking vehicle is a 2017 to 2019 Ford Super Duty truck, with damage on the right passenger side.

Police said around 8:50 p.m., a car was traveling along Brown Station Road when, for reasons which remain under investigation, the car struck and killed an adult male pedestrian. The driver didn't remain on scene.

The pedestrian has been identified as 31-year-old Nathan Frazer of Stratham, New Hampshire.

Frazer was taken to the Department of Corrections by Prince George’s County Police at 1:55 a.m. on November 14 and released on personal recognizance at 6:51 p.m. He walked off the premises around 7:14 p.m.

