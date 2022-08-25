'It's a slap in the face to other teachers' | Parents in Prince William worry about uncertified teachers in the classrooms

Prince William County Public Schools hired 91 Teacher Professionals on Temporary Assignment to fill in the gap of the teacher shortage.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAINESVILLE, Va. — Some Virginia parents are upset over who's teaching their child's classes. The nationwide teacher shortage means a lot of schools in our area are putting other staffers at the front of the room.

Prince William County Public Schools hired 91 of what they’re calling Teaching Professionals on Temporary Assignment. A spokesperson said with the number of schools they have here in the county that averages to about less than one teacher per school – at this time.

We caught up with Lindsay Oles Thursday afternoon after picking up her daughter Addyson from school. The 13-year-old is an 8th grader at Gainesville Middle school and this year, her mom said she has a teacher in her language arts class who is not certified.

“Since it’s the first four days we haven’t been doing too much but I think what she’s doing so far has been a good start,” said Addyson.

But mom is concerned.

“I am worried,” added Lindsay Oles. “It’s reading, it’s writing, it’s very important before the next step in high school.”

Lindsay Oles received an email from her school’s principal informing her of the Teaching Professional on Temporary Assignment in her daughter’s classroom. It’s a new role the school system created to fill in the gap left behind by the teacher shortage. Right now, the school system has 147 open classroom positions.

“In order to keep teachers, we have to respect them and we’re not paying them a respectable salary,” said Oles. “I left teaching a year ago because I found a position that would pay me more and my stress is a lot less than it used to be.”

Oles has a unique perspective because she’s not only a parent of two children in PWCPS, she recently gave up her 12-year teacher position. Her husband is also an educator and is still in the classroom.

WUSA9 reached out to Prince William County Public Schools to learn more about the qualifications of these Teacher Professionals. A spokesperson said besides meeting hiring requirements they must have:

Bachelor’s degree at minimum

Equivalent to 1 year of successful experience with students

For special education that 1-year experience with special needs students

A favorable reference or evaluation

Commit to working 195 days

The school year in the county averages about 180 days, so these teaching professionals are committed to staying the entire year. We’re told if a full-time licensed teacher is hired in the meantime, that teaching professional will be transferred to another position to fulfill their commitment.