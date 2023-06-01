Newport News police said after an altercation in a classroom, a first grader pulled out a handgun and shot his teacher.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been a long day for these families and teachers at Richneck Elementary.

Medics took the teacher to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"There was some improvement the last update we got," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew in a press conference.

As for the 6-year-old, Drew said the boy is in custody.

"This was not an accidental shooting," he said. "I want to know where the firearm came from."

As parents were reunited with their children on the basketball court, there were plenty of hugs and tears.

When Joselin Glover got the message from the school telling her someone was shot, she came running.

"My heart stopped," Glover said. "I was freaking out. Just very nervous wondering is that one person my son?"

Tracey Debrew has a grandson at the school. She said her heart dropped when she heard what happened.

"I’m thinking of the age of these children and what they were possibly going through at that time," she said. "Just to think, where did this child get a gun from?"

After waiting in line to be reunited with their son and grandson, both women said they felt like they could breathe again.

"I’m glad that he was okay and knowing that it was over with and now he’s with his family," said Debrew.

"Oh god, I lit up. I lit up. My baby. He’s my baby. He’s okay. It’s a crazy world we live in," Glover said.

13News Now also spoke to two other mothers who wished to remain anonymous.

One said she waited almost two hours in line to pick up her son.

The other said this is the second time in two years she’s gotten an alert like this. Her son went to Heritage High School, where a student opened fire a year ago.