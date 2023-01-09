Accidental paint spill leaves waterway near Monticello Park contaminated

A concerned resident called the Alexandria Fire Department after seeing something suspicious in the water near Monticello Park.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Alexandria Fire Department is alerting the community to a paint spill that contaminated the water around Monticello Park off Old Dominion Boulevard.

The fire department received a phone call Saturday morning regarding an unknown white, cloudy substance that could be seen from the walking trails nearby. The Hazardous Material team went out to the scene and upon further investigation, they were able to determine the source.

Officials say the substance originated from a storm drain at the intersection of Crestwood Drive and Old Dominion Boulevard. The results of extensive water testing revealed that the mysterious substance was caused by a latex paint primer spill.

The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hazardous Material team explored the neighborhood nearby for anyone who may have witnessed the spill. After further investigation, it was determined that the spill was an accident.

Teams gave the all clear after determining the water supply in the area had not been contaminated. They concluded the investigation saying that due to the type of substance, the best approach is to allow the waterway to flush itself naturally.