(OXON HILL, Md.) An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally wounded in Oxon Hill early Sunday morning, Prince George's County police said.

We are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 1100 block of Southview Drive. PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/sfLj93JgIH — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 2, 2018

According to authorities, they got a call for a cutting around 4 a.m. on the 1100 block of Southview Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor inside an apartment with trauma to her body.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Police do not believe this incident is random.

Investigators are working to determine a motive and suspect at this time.

