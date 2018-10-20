OXON HILL- One man is dead and another is facing charges after an early morning car crash in Oxon Hill, Md.

Maryland State Police said it happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Troopers received calls from motorists reporting a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian on the outer loop of 495 at St. Barnabas Road.

When troopers arrived, they found the victim, Samuel Brown, 51, of Clinton, MD lying outside of his car.

The preliminary investigation revealed Brown was changing a tire when an SUV struck him. Brown died at the scene.

While questioning the male driver, of the SUV, troopers detected signs that he was possibly under the influence.

The driver and passenger of the victim’s vehicle were not injured.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded and will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges.

