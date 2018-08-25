OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating an early morning accident that killed the driver and shut down a portion of Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County Md.

Police said officers responded to the single-car crash southbound of Indian Head Highway at Wilson Bridge Drive around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

The southbound lanes of Indian Head Hwy at Bald Eagle Road and Oxon Hill Road are closed while police continue to their accident investigation.

