FREDERICK, Md. — Thursday's severe storms brought heavy rain, downed trees, strong winds and power outages.

Over 2,000 customers are without power in Frederick County, Potomac Edison said.

A "likely lightning strike" caused a house fire, Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue said. The fire was in the 25300 block of Lynwood Farm Court, Piringer said, and has since been extinguished.

There were over 150 lightning strikes in a 10-minute span during the severe weather over Montgomery and Howard counties.

The severe weather caused dark skies in Herndon, Virginia.

The rain didn't stop people from having fun, though.

