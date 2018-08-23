WASHINGTON -- Police need your help locating a 7-month-old baby who is in the custody of a 23-year-old woman.

The baby, Nehemiah Hansford, and Nettina Thomas were last seen in the 200 block of 37th Street in Southeast, D.C. around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Hansford is described as being a black male, weighing 23 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas is a black female, 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds. Both of their clothing descriptions are unknown at this time.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

© 2018 WUSA