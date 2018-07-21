WASHINGTON (WUSA9)- DC Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 64-year-old woman from SE DC.

Yvonne Nelson was last seen in in the 1900 block of U Place, Southeast Friday.

Nelson is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She is 5’8” tall and weighs 220 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, black jeans and wearing a pair of black eyeglasses.

Police said Nelson may be in need of medication.

Please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

