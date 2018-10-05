MANASSAS, VA (WUSA9) -- A Prince William County man has been missing for at least eight days. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

James Little was last seen at a family members’ home in Stafford on April 29. His family went to police on May 2 to report him missing.

Mr. Little, who is 61 years old, lives in the Manassas area. He might be driving a 2013 blue Nissan Pathfinder with Virginia license plates VSC-9194.

Mr. Little is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He’s known to wear glasses and a silver watch.

Anyone with information on Mr. Little's whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

© 2018 WUSA