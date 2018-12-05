DC Police need the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Eduardo Martinez, who was last seen in the 2700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic male with a light complexion, 5’6” in height, weighing 130 pounds, with a clean shaven head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweat suit and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Eduardo Martinez is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

