BETHESDA, Md. (WUSA9)- Police need your help finding a missing 25-year-old woman from Bethesda.

Willow Blackmon was last seen leaving her Pooks Hill Road home around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Blackmon is described as a white woman, standing 6' tall and weighing around 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt with a floral print design and black yoga pants.

Blackmon may be driving a 2017 Ford C- MAX with Maryland temporary tag: 29251.

Her family and police are concerned for her physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Willow Blackmon’s whereabouts or the location of the Ford C-MAX, is asked to call detectives at the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240.773.6710.

