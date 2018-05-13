Police need your help locating a 23-year-old man from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Carlos Alberta Umana, was last seen at his Winterthur Court residence in the Cannon Road area of Silver Spring around midnight on Sunday.

Authorities said Umana left his home after a disagreement with a family member, and drove away.

Concern For Missing 23 Year Old Manhttps://t.co/D2WcB239lF pic.twitter.com/FoWa4l39wA — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) May 13, 2018

Police and family are concerned for his emotional and physical welfare.

Umana is described as a Hispanic male, 5′ 11″ tall, and weighing approximately 300 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue camouflage shorts.

Umana may be driving a black 2013 Nissan Altima with Maryland tags, 5DB9165.

Anyone with information with regard to Carlos Umana's whereabouts is urged to call the Montgomery County Police, no-emergency number, at 301.279.8000.

