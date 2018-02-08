CHEVY CHASE, MD -- Police need help locating a missing 17-year-old who was staying at a 4-H Conference Center in Montgomery County, Md. with a group of students from Iraq. The group is visiting various places in the U.S.

Abdalla Ahmed was last seen on Monday at 2:10 a.m. at the National 4-H Conference Center located at 7100 Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Police say the group was staying at the 4-H Conference Center while visiting the area.

Ahmed is described by police as 5’7” tall, approximately 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans with flip flops.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Abdalla Ahmed is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24hrs) .

