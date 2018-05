WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing teenager Delonte Rindgo. He’s 17 years old.

Delonte was last seen in the 2300 block of 14th Place SE on Wednesday, May 9.

He’s described as being 5’6” tall, weighing 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Delonte was last seen wearing a burgundy/black jacket, tan pants and black sneakers.

Please call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

