WASHINGTON (WUSA9)- Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl from Southeast, D.C.

Yvonne Doughty was last seen Wednesday, August 8, in the 500 block of Indian Avenue, Southeast, police said.

Doughty is described as a Black female with a dark brown complexion, 5’9” in height, 210 pounds. Her hair is styled in cornrows.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, white jeans, and black high-top sneakers with a pink stripe. Police said she may be in need of medication.

Please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

