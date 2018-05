Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl from Southeast, D.C.

Gmiyah Miller was last seen Thursday, May 10, in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Street, Southeast, police said.

She is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5’3” in height, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Her clothing description is unknown.

Please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

Critical #MissingPerson Gmiyah Miller, 14, last seen 5/10 in 2500 b/o Pomeroy Rd SE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/text 5411 pic.twitter.com/8PAudF5GGk — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 12, 2018

© 2018 WUSA