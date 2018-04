Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl from Northwest, D.C.

Ruth Perez-Palacios was last seen Saturday, April 28, in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest, police said.

She is described as a Hispanic female with a light complexion, 5’0” in height, 110 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans and black/white tennis shoes.

Please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

