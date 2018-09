PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. -- Police need your help locating a 12-year-old girl from Bowie, Maryland.

Michelle Iweala was last seen in the 9100 block of Wipkey Court in Bowie, Maryland on Thursday around 5:45 p.m.

She was wearing a gray shirt, gray leggings with a pink strip, and glasses. She is 4-feet-5-inches ta;;, 60 pounds and has long braids.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, Prince George's County Police Department.

