SILVER SPRING, Md. – Police are asking for the public’s help locating two sisters from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Kandyce and Karmen Matos, were last seen by their parents on Saturday, August 4, at around 11 p.m., at their home on Hunters Gate Court.

Police said their parents went to the girls’ bedroom to check on them on August 5 and discovered that the girls were missing. The sisters are believed to be together.

Kandyce is described as an 11-year-old black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 137 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Karmen is described as a 16-year old black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The sisters have been known to frequent Westfield Wheaton Mall located at 11160 Veirs Mill Road, the Bel Pre area in Montgomery County, Washington, D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police and family are concerned for the girls’ welfare.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kandyce and Karmen Matos is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24/7).

