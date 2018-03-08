WASHINGTON – Nearly 24 hours after a frantic dash for leads in the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl from Reagan National Airport, federal officials said the student was found safe Friday with her parents in Queens, New York.

JinJing Ma, the girl at the center of the search, left her Chinese student tour group at Reagan Airport just before 8 a.m. Thursday. Security footage captured the girl meeting with a woman, later identified as Ma’s mother, in the airport’s Terminal C.

Ma changed her clothes in a terminal bathroom, then left with her mother and father in a white Infiniti SUV bound for their home in New York City.

RELATED: 12-year-old girl at center of Amber Alert has been found

According to a New York attorney representing the girl’s family, Ma’s parents had not seen their daughter in two years. Federal authorities said the tour group was in New York this week, and Ma’s mother was spotted speaking with her daughter near the World Trade Center.

It remained unclear if the parents sought asylum for their daughter, and why the parents failed to notify the tour group they wanted their daughter to remain in America.

“They were happy to have their child back but scared and confused about the media spectacle,” family attorney Anna Demidchik said in a phone interview Friday. “When they realized their daughter was part of an amber alert, they came to my office.”

4PM UPDATE on DCA Abduction Case:

Demidchik Law Firm in New York confirms with @AndreaMcCarren that #JinJingMa & her parents showed up at their office today after realizing the girl was the subject of Amber Alert.

Sources tell McCarren this was a misunderstanding@WUSA9 #breaking — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) August 3, 2018

Ma’s tour group reported her missing to airport authorities one hour after she left the group, according to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Chief of Police David Huchler.

As information developed Thursday afternoon, investigators made the initial assessment Ma could potentially be a victim of human trafficking. Virginia State Police then sent out an Amber Alert, saying Ma could be in “extreme danger.”

4:40 #JinJingMa UPDATE:

NY Attorney Anna Demidchik tells WUSA-TV's @JNorcrossNews:



1) Jin Jing's parents hadn't seen their daughter in 2 years.

2) They were "happy to have their child back but scared and confused about the media spectacle."@WUSA9 @CBSNewYork #breaking — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) August 3, 2018

But the alarms’ crescendo began to soften late Friday morning, when investigators contacted Ma’s grandfather in China. Police also interviewed members of the DELTA student tour group in San Francisco, after the group’s plane from Virginia reached California.

Authorities were initially unable to find Ma’s parents, and no family members contacted American officials to report their daughter missing.

People familiar with the investigation within the FBI’s Washington field office later called the matter a “misunderstanding.”

A report in the World Journal, a Chinese language newspaper headquartered in Queens, ran the headline “not kidnapped!” and said Ma legally lived with her parents on a tourist visa.

“JinJing seemed happy, but tired,” said Mike Vista, an attorney with the law firm retained by the Ma family. “JinJing has been released into her parents’ custody, and there are no charges here.”

© 2018 WUSA