WASHINGTON -- Police have located a missing 7-month-old baby who is in the company of a 23-year-old woman.

The baby, Nehemiah Hansford, and Nettina Thomas were last seen in the 200 block of 37th Street in Southeast, D.C. around 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Hansford was found Wednesday, police said.

Update: 7 month-old Nehemiah Hansford has been located. Thank you for your assistance! https://t.co/GgSBnt6XxO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 23, 2018

It is unclear if Thomas was located. She is described as a black female, 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

