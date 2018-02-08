CHEVY CHASE, MD -- Police have located a missing 17-year-old who was staying at a 4-H Conference Center in Montgomery County, Md. with a group of students from Iraq. The group was visiting various places in the U.S.

Abdalla Ahmed was found safe and unharmed on Aug. 4 in Canada.

He was last seen on Monday at 2:10 a.m. at the National 4-H Conference Center located at 7100 Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase.

Police said the group was staying at the 4-H Conference Center while visiting the area.

Ahmed was described by police as 5’7” tall, approximately 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black jeans with flip flops.

