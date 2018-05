Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl from Northeast, D.C.

Kamesha Flemmings was last seen Friday, May 11 in the 2700 block of New York Avenue, Northeast, police said.

She is described as a black female, with a light medium complexion, 5’4” in height, 205 pounds, brown eyes and black braided hair.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants with “LOVE” logo on the right side and black “NIKE” boots.

Please call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

Critical #MissingPerson Kamesha Flemmings, 12, last seen 5/11 in 2700 b/o New York Ave NE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/vsF3xCCHPa — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 12, 2018

© 2018 WUSA