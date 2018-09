LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA -- Police have located a missing 12-year-old boy with Autism from the Aldie area of Loudoun County, Va.

Achwin Sridhar was last seen playing at the rear of a residence at around 7 p.m.

Achwin was described by police as 4-feet, 2-inches tall, 65 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with ‘cool kid’ written on the front and grey shorts.

