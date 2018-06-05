DC police is looking for 11-year-old Gloria Estefany Vasquez-Dia. Gloria was last seen in the 3100 block of 16th Street, Northwest, on Friday, May 4, 2018.

Gloria is described as a Hispanic female, with a light complexion. She is 4’5” in height, 95 pounds, with black hair in a ponytail style and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, light blue pants, black Nike Air Jordan sneakers and a green jacket.

Please call D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411 if you have any information.

