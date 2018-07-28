WASHINGTON -- DC police is looking for 57-year-old Charlene Elizabeth Dowdy, who may be in need of medication. She was last seen in the 8000 block of Eastern Avenue, Northwest, on Friday, July 27.

Charlene Elizabeth Dowdy is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She is 5’6” in height, 130 pounds, and has with salt and pepper shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a black shirt, green fatigue pants, and tan shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.

